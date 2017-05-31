Latest Indiana sports

FEVER-WINGS

Christmas-Kelly scores career-high 27, Wings top Fever 89-62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Karima Christmas-Kelly scored a career-high 27 points to help the Dallas Wings rout the Indiana Fever 89-62 on Tuesday night.

She was 10 of 14 from the field to top her previous best of 24 points. She played just 26 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wings led by 16 after three quarters and started the fourth on a 13-2 run for an 85-58 lead with 5:47 left. The Fever scored just six points in the final 10 minutes.

Allisha Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (3-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 12 points and seven assists, and Kayla Thornton also scored 12. Glory Johnson grabbed her 1,000th career rebound to help the Wings to a 42-30 advantage on the glass.

Natalie Achonwa scored 13 points for Indiana (2-4).

The Wings bounced back from a 42-point loss on Saturday with a strong first half against the Fever. Dallas led 52-35 behind 19 points from Christmas-Kelly.

BRUINS-BJORK SIGNING

Bruins sign Notre Dame's Bjork to 3-year entry-level deal

BOSTON (AP) - The Bruins have signed forward Anders Bjork to an entry-level contract.

The team said Tuesday that the three-year deal for the 20-year-old Notre Dame standout is set to begin next season.

Bjork led the Fighting Irish in points as a junior last season with 21 goals and 31 assists - both career highs. It helped Notre Dame reach the Frozen Four for the first time since 2011. For his efforts Bjork was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the NCAA's top player.

Prior to attending Notre Dame he spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Bjork was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

CUBS-PADRES

Hedges, Lamet help Padres hand Cubs 5th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Austin Hedges had a home run and four RBIs, rookie Dinelson Lamet produced another strong outing and the San Diego Padres beat the Cubs 6-2 on Tuesday night, giving Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Hedges hit a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Padres clinched the three-game series against the struggling Cubs.

Lamet (2-0), one of Padres' top prospects, was making his Petco Park debut and looking to build on his stellar first start. Against the New York Mets on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits.

He was nearly as good against the world champion Cubs, limiting them to two runs, five hits and a walk over five innings. For the second straight start, he struck out eight.

Eddie Butler (2-1) was seeking his third straight win, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings, charged with six runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

RED SOX-WHITE SOX

Sale struggles, but Marrero hits 2 HRs to lift Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston's season-high six home runs and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 13-7 on Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland also went deep. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games after an anticipated duel between aces never materialized.

Sale (6-2) got a warm reception from the crowd and a rude welcome from his old team. The five-time All-Star gave up six runs and 10 hits - both season highs - over five innings in his first appearance against the White Sox.

Marrero drove in five runs and doubled his career home run total. After hitting two in his first 59 major league games, he went back-to-back with Betts in a four-run second inning and chased Jose Quintana (2-7) with a three-run drive in the third that made it 7-3.

Craig Kimbrel worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save in 15 chances.

