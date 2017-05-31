Venus Williams opens play at French Open on Day 4 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Venus Williams opens play at French Open on Day 4

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Three pigeons sit on an electronic scoreboard of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Three pigeons sit on an electronic scoreboard of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

PARIS (AP) - Under bright sunshine, 10th-seeded Venus Williams will open play on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kurumi Nara of Japan in the second round of the French Open.

The first Wednesday at Roland Garros is traditionally known as kids' day. Parisian boys and girls will get the chance to see some of the game biggest stars this year, with Rafael Nadal later scheduled to resume his quest for a 10th title in Paris against Robin Haase.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also on the bill, facing Joao Sousa on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The locals will also keep a close eye on 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic, a Frenchwoman who dealt with back pain and deficits before winning in the first round. She next takes on 2012 runner-up Sara Errani.

