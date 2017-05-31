Trump tweets 'covfefe,' baffles Internet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump tweets 'covfefe,' baffles Internet

(RNN/CNN) – To the delight of the Internet, President Donald Trump sent out an apparently unfinished tweet around midnight ET Wednesday, which contained the nonexistent word “covfefe.”

The tweet came from the president’s personal Twitter account and read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The apparent typo quickly became a hashtag that trended at number one worldwide on Twitter overnight and into the early hours Wednesday.

Someone bought a “covfefe” license plate in California, and there are already “covfefe” shirts and hats available for sale.

The tweet was finally deleted from Trump’s Twitter account around 6:00 a.m. ET.

The president sent out a new tweet within half an hour in which he invited Twitter to figure out the “true meaning of ‘covfefe.’”

Members of Congress from both parties have previously questioned Trump’s habit of deleting his tweets, saying the act could violate the Presidential Records Act.

The White House says they have a system in place to capture and preserve all tweets, even ones which have been deleted.

