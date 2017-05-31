Trump tweets 'covfefe,' baffles Internet

The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.

Comedian Griffin apologizes for photo shoot with severed head of Trump

In a "House of Cards" themed ad that uses the same opening theme music, dramatic shots and lighting effects, Democrat Archie Parnell contrasts himself with the conniving, drawling Frank Underwood.

Someone turned a sign with flashing traffic information into an anti-Trump message.

The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at number one worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday. (Source: @realDonaldTrump/Twitter/CNN)

(RNN/CNN) – To the delight of the Internet, President Donald Trump sent out an apparently unfinished tweet around midnight ET Wednesday, which contained the nonexistent word “covfefe.”

The tweet came from the president’s personal Twitter account and read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The apparent typo quickly became a hashtag that trended at number one worldwide on Twitter overnight and into the early hours Wednesday.

Someone bought a “covfefe” license plate in California, and there are already “covfefe” shirts and hats available for sale.

The tweet was finally deleted from Trump’s Twitter account around 6:00 a.m. ET.

The president sent out a new tweet within half an hour in which he invited Twitter to figure out the “true meaning of ‘covfefe.’”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Members of Congress from both parties have previously questioned Trump’s habit of deleting his tweets, saying the act could violate the Presidential Records Act.

The White House says they have a system in place to capture and preserve all tweets, even ones which have been deleted.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.