The Latest: Venus reveals Serena's expecting a baby girl

Tenth-seeded Venus Williams will open play on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kurumi Nara of Japan in the second round of the French Open.

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Venus Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Japan's Kurumi Nara during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Serena Williams of the U.S., center, watches her sister Venus Williams' match against Japan's Kurumi Nara during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. ...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

8:45 p.m.

Venus Williams appears to have accidentally announced her pregnant sister Serena is expecting a girl.

After her second-round win at the French Open, Venus was asked what she wanted the baby to call her.

She said: "She's going to call me 'favorite aunt'."

Serena, who is about six months pregnant, was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets.

___

7:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur's dream debut at the French Open continued as the 22-year-old Tunisian beat sixth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Jabeur, who is ranked 114th, won 6-4, 6-3, sealing the victory on her third match point when Cibulkova double-faulted.

She struggled to hold back the tears and ran over to her team to grab a Tunisian flag which she held over her head.

"I am very, very happy," Jabeur said. "I won the Roland Garros juniors here, I have good memories and I hope to create more."

Jabeur, a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament, next faces Timea Bacsinszky.

___

7:20 p.m.

Robin Haase lost the match, but not his sense of humor in a second-round defeat to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

Haase was beaten 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 by Nadal, who is bidding for an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros.

"At the beginning I was way better," Haase said. "Then the warm-up ended."

A stray shot from Haase rebounded off the umpire's chair during the third set. The Dutch player pointed his tennis racket at the umpire and mimicked using a bow and arrow as Arnaud Gabas smiled and places his hands together.

Gabas was the umpire injured earlier this year when Denis Shapovalov smacked him in the eye with a ball hit in anger.

___

6:50 p.m.

Big-hitting Milos Raonic beat Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil to advance to the third round of the French Open.

The fifth-seeded Canadian hit 25 aces on his way to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory, with four coming in his final love service game.

The decisive moment came in the ninth game of the fourth set. Dutra Silva saved six break points but Raonic broke on his seventh to leave him serving for the set.

___

6 p.m.

Still grieving the recent death of his father, 25th-seeded American Steve Johnson dropped to his knees and began crying at the end of his 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6) victory over Borna Coric at the French Open.

Johnson was overcome by emotion during a Tennis Channel TV interview right after the second-round match, wiping away tears as his voice choked on his words.

"I just miss my dad, you know? I wish he was following along. I know he is, from upstairs," Johnson said. "Just so emotional. It's hard to describe. I just know he was looking down on me on that last point. And gave me the strength to finish it off."

Steve Johnson Sr., a tennis coach in California, passed away about three weeks ago.

___

5:50 p.m.

Rafael Nadal was all smiles after defeating Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on the same court where he won nine French Open titles.

"I'm very happy to come back on the Court Philippe Chatrier," said Nadal, who had 33 winners.

The fourth-seeded Nadal is trying to become the first player in the Open era to win 10 titles at a major. Last year, he withdrew from the tournament ahead of his third-round match because of a wrist injury.

"It was really hard for me last year," Nadal said. "I'm very happy to be back on this court, which is probably the most important in my career."

___

4:55 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Francoise Abanda of Canada 6-0, 6-0.

The 11th-seeded Dane will next face American teenager CiCi Bellis.

___

4:10 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

The second-seeded Serb will next face Diego Schwartzman.

___

3:40 p.m.

American teenager CiCi Bellis reached the third round of the French Open in her tournament debut, upsetting 18th-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The 18-year-old Bellis converted her fourth match point on an unforced error by Bertens, a semifinalist at Roland Garros a year ago.

Bellis, who is from California, is playing in her third career Grand Slam tournament. She made it to the third round of the U.S. Open in 2016, and the second round there in 2014.

She is ranked 48th.

Two weeks ago, Bertens beat Bellis in straight sets on clay in Rome.

___

3:30 p.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza held on to beat Anett Kontaveit and reach the third round of the French Open.

The Spaniard lost the opening set against the 53rd-ranked Kontaveit but won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

___

3:15 p.m.

Steve Johnson advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Borna Coric 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

The 25th-seeded American, who has never been past the third round at Roland Garros, will next face sixth-seeded and Dominic Thiem.

___

2:55 p.m.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza has forced a third set in her second-round match at the French Open.

After dropping the opening set against 53rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), Muguruza was down a break in the second before coming back to take it 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

___

2:15 p.m.

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza has lost the first set of her second-round match against Anett Kontaveit.

Muguruza trailed 5-2 at the outset, fought back to force a tiebreaker, but dropped it 7-6 (4).

The fourth-seeded Muguruza is trying to avoid becoming the first reigning champion at Roland Garros to lose in the second round since 2014, when she upset Serena Williams at that stage.

The 53rd-ranked Kontaveit beat Muguruza the last time they played, in a clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, in April.

___

1:30 p.m.

Petra Kvitova's first tournament since she was injured in a knife attack at her home is over.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who was seeded 15th, lost to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) at the French Open. Kvitova threw her racket in frustration after she double-faulted on match point, but the players warmly embraced at the net.

Kvitova returned to tennis in Paris after she was attacked in the Czech Republic in December.

Mattek-Sands, a doubles champion at Roland Garros two years ago, received treatment at the end of the first set. She came back on court with a bandage on her left thigh but did not seem hampered in her moves.

Mattek-Sands, who is back in the third round for the first time since 2013, will next face Samantha Stosur.

___

1:05 p.m.

Back on Court Philippe Chatrier to resume his first-round match against Renzo Olivo, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could not overturn the deficit at the French Open.

Their match was suspended because of darkness on Tuesday with the 12th-seeded Frenchman trailing 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 5-4.

Tsonga lost the first three points on his serve Wednesday but managed to save the three match points. Olivo converted the next one with a forehand crosscourt winner and to win 6-4.

Tsonga had never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 91 at a Grand Slam.

"I'm sorry for Tsonga. I got home at 1 a.m., it was difficult to sleep. I had a massage, it wasn't easy," Olivo said. "I slept for a few hours. It was difficult not to think about the restart. I took it one point at a time to stay calm. You have to focus on every point to beat a player like Tsonga."

___

12:55 p.m.

Ekaterina Makarova, who upset top-seeded Angelique Kerber in the first round, could not follow up on her great performance and exited the French Open.

Playing against 42nd-ranked Lesia Tsurenko on the remote Court 16, Makarova lost 6-2, 6-2 after making 27 unforced errors and dropping her serve five times.

___

12:40 p.m.

Venus Williams got off to a sluggish start but quickly found her range to beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 and reach the third round of the French Open.

The 10th-seeded Williams, a runner-up in Paris in 2002, trailed 3-1 in the opening set but then won seven consecutive games.

Williams is playing at Roland Garros for the 20th time, a record in the Open era.

"I love being here and I love playing on this court," Williams said. "You never stop learning and that's what I love about the game."

___

12:20 p.m.

Serena Williams is at the French Open, after all - but as a spectator, not a competitor.

The owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is not playing for the rest of this season because she is pregnant.

Williams found a seat in the shade at Court Philippe Chatrier during her older sister Venus' second-round match against Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

Serena Williams' baby is due in the fall. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018.

___

11 a.m.

Under bright sunshine, 10th-seeded Venus Williams will open play on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kurumi Nara of Japan in the second round of the French Open.

The first Wednesday at Roland Garros is traditionally known as kids' day. Parisian boys and girls will get the chance to see some of the game biggest stars this year, with Rafael Nadal later scheduled to resume his quest for a 10th title in Paris against Robin Haase.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also on the bill, facing Joao Sousa on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The locals will also keep a close eye on 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic, a Frenchwoman who dealt with back pain and deficits before winning in the first round. She next takes on 2012 runner-up Sara Errani.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.