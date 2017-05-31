Pennsylvania man arrested after calling 911 for conversation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man repeatedly called 911 while intoxicated because he was seeking conversation.
Pennsylvania State Police say 51-year-old Larry Keiser first called around 10:30 p.m. Friday because he wanted to speak with a police officer. He said there was no emergency.
Keiser called five more times, leading police to show up at his home in North Whitehall Township after midnight.
The man told officers he drank several beers because he was upset about a family situation. Troopers told Keiser not to call 911 again unless there was an emergency, and he said he wouldn't call again.
Troopers say he called 911 the minute after officers left.
Keiser has been arrested and is facing charges that include intentionally calling 911 for other than emergency purposes.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.More >>
Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>