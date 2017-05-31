Toxicology results complete after 'Happy Days' star's death in IN

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A final autopsy report that includes toxicology results has been released following the April 22 death of actress Erin Moran in southern Indiana.

The former "Happy Days" star had spent the last years of her life living in Harrison County, where she died at age 56.

County Coroner Gary Gilley and Sheriff Rod Seelye said Tuesday Moran died naturally from complications of stage 4 cancer. No illegal narcotics were involved in her death, the report states.

The sheriff's office previously said illegal drugs were not found in Moran's home after she died.

Moran co-starred as the kid sister of Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham on the 1970s and 80s sitcom "Happy Days," a role she continued on the successful, but short-lived spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi."

