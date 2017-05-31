Philly's 'Rocky' statue closed 2 weeks for site improvements

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Yo, tourists! The Rocky statue in Philadelphia is off-limits once again.
The statue of the fictional boxer is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone runs up the steps while training for big fights in various "Rocky" movies.
The statue was off-limits to tourists at the end of April while crews tore down a temporary stage erected for the NFL Draft. On Tuesday, the city's Department of Parks and Recreation says the statue will be closed to tourists for two weeks.
That's because improvements are being made to the site surrounding the statue at the head of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The area will be repaved and its perimeter protection will also be replaced. That work will keep tourists from getting close enough to the statue to take selfies and other photos.
