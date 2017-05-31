Dunkin' Donuts sends cease-and-desist to local coffee shop

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin' Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain's catchphrase.
Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2slf5yU ) he added window art reading "North now runs on Mike's" on his new Mike's Coffee shop in North Attleborough.
While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Canton, Massachusetts-based coffee chain dated May 19 claiming he was infringing on their trademark "America Runs on Dunkin'" slogan.
Copoulos says he wants to be the "exact opposite" of a corporate coffee chain by reopening his father's shop. He has since washed off the sign.
Dunkin' Donuts did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
___
This story has been changed to correct that Dunkin' Donuts is based in Canton, Massachusetts, not Quincy.
___
Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.More >>