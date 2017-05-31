Kroger eliminating senior discount, lowering prices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger's Louisville Division plans to discontinue its senior discount program and instead offer lower prices to everyone on thousands of items throughout its stores, according to a news release from the company.

The last day senior citizens will receive a five-percent discount will be Thursday, June 22, 2017. Participating customers will be notified through receipt tape messaging and direct mail or email.

Kroger's Louisville Division operates 94 stores in Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.

"Price continues to be an important factor as customers decide where to shop," Kroger spokesman Tim McGurk said. "Now our customers are going to save even more on the items they purchase every week."

Kroger said it is investing millions of dollars to reduce prices on more than 3,000 items in all of its Louisville Division stores.

The company said its experts studied consumer research to identify items that customers purchase on a regular basis and made the most reductions where customers will notice the greatest benefit. Corporate brand and produce items were subject to some of the most dramatic price reductions.

"Offering more everyday low prices will benefit all of our customers, including our senior citizens," McGurk said. "Our new lower prices on thousands of items throughout the store make the shopping experience easier and a great value for everyone."

