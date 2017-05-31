Sentenced: Woman who left infant to die in restroom trash can not necessarily going to prison

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who accepted an Alford plea to manslaughter and other charges in March following the death of her infant at a Louisville department store was sentenced on Wednesday.

Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.

Judge Olu Stevens said he doesn't believe Price will do anything like this again, and that figured into his sentencing decision.

Price's newborn daughter was discovered inside a restroom trash can at the Kohl's on Standifor Plaza Drive in Hillview on Aug. 8, 2013. Price, who was a Kohl's employee, was arrested three days later.

The Alford plea was part of a plea deal in which a murder charge against Price was amended to manslaughter. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowleges that the evidence against them likely would result in a conviction.

