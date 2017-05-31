Princeton, KY man charged with murder of Eddyville woman

A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.

On May 30, 2017 at around 7 p.m., troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to Oak Drive in Lyon County for a report of a body being found.

When troopers arrived, they found Lisa A. Pace, 51, of Eddyville, inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds. Assistant Eddyville Coroner Kris Dunn pronounced Pace deceased at the home.

During the early parts of the investigation, information was received indicating a man had been arrested in Pace’s vehicle in Hopkins County.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department had arrested Ernest E. Atwood Jr., 19, of Princeton, Kentucky, for DUI and license to be in possession at 3:35 p.m. Atwood had been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Atwood and Pace are distantly related family members.

On May 31 at approximately 2 a.m., Kentucky State Police charged Atwood with murder in regards to the death of Lisa Pace. He remained lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

Pace is scheduled for an autopsy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 in Madisonville.

Kentucky State Police were assisted during the investigation by Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff Department, Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Jail, Lyon County Coroner’s Office, and Lyon County Ambulance Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

