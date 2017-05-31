Man charged in theft of truck, lawn care equipment

Governor Matt Bevin will be in Louisville on Thursday to meet with church leaders about ways to curb the increase in violence.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin will be in Louisville on Thursday to meet with church leaders about ways to curb the increase in violence.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.More >>
Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton fired back Wednesday, just a day after the local FOP returned a no-confidence against him.More >>
Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton fired back Wednesday, just a day after the local FOP returned a no-confidence against him.More >>
Adam Elvin Ball, 30, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.More >>
Adam Elvin Ball, 30, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.More >>