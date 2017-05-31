Man charged in theft of truck, lawn care equipment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was running from police after being in a stolen truck is now facing theft charges.

Adam Elvin Ball, 30, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

On the morning of May 30, Ball was seen running from a Ford F-250 with a trailer attached that contained lawn equipment. The truck had been abandoned at Roth Road and East Manslick. Ball was arrested by Louisville Metro police detectives as he ran between two homes in the 6300 block of Saskatchewan Drive.

LMPD said Ball had an outstanding warrant for escape.

