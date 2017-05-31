LMDC Director Mark Bolton responds to no-confidence vote

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton fired back Wednesday, just a day after the local FOP returned a no-confidence against him.

The vote at the Local 77 Union passed with 87 percent, according to FOP President Tracy Dotson.

Bolton cited several of what he called "oddities" regarding the vote, including claims that fired officers were allowed to vote and that voters did not have to sign their names on their ballots.

"The Union has a right to voice their opinion and they have done that," Bolton wrote in a letter to LMDC staff. "Sure I make unpopular decisions – including decisions that end a person’s employment -- that’s part of leadership. Those tough decisions were the right decisions. I did not take this job (approaching 9 years) to win a popularity contest."

Bolton has been under fire from jail staff and inmates for issues such as overcrowding and mandatory overtime hours for workers. But he said those matters are beyond his control.

"I do not make the decisions about who is committed to this jail, what medical or mental health crisis those persons bring with them to jail, or who gets released from this jail," he wrote. "I do have a constitutional obligation to accept them, protect them and provide care, custody and control of every inmate the police bring regardless of the inmate charges or the inmate’s chronic or acute medical or mental health condition(s)."

"Our contract mandates a limit of 16 hours per week on that," Local 77 Union President Tracy Dotson said after the vote. "For months, we've routinely seen 30- and 40-hour forced overtime weeks on members. We've filed grievances on those issues, but they shouldn't happen at all."

LMDC is also at the center of a lawsuit that alleges false imprisonment and unlawful detainment at the jail.

LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham told WAVE 3 News that officials are digesting the information and looking at the process.

