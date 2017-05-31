Rampage spurs calls to ban cars from NY's Times Square

By KAREN MATTHEWSAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The vehicle rampage that killed a teenage tourist in New York's Times Square is spurring calls to further restrict cars from the so-called Crossroads of the World.

Broadway became a pedestrian-only zone at Times Square eight years ago.

Now some city officials and traffic experts say the car ban should be expanded to include the north-south artery Seventh Avenue.

Police say Richard Rojas was high on PCP when he drove a car through crowds of Times Square pedestrians on May 18, killing 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, of Portage, Michigan, and injuring 22 others.

The 26-year-old Rojas was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder and is being held pending his July 13 arraignment. An attorney for Rojas did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The violence happened on Seventh Avenue north of 42nd Street, near where the glittering ball drops every New Year's Eve.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.