Fulton Co., KY business owner sentenced for his role in kickback scheme

A business owner in Fulton, Kentucky has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and restitution for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the citizens of Fulton County.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, Michael Homra, 80, was sentenced to serve two years of probation, pay a fine of $10,000 and pay $32,500 in restitution.

Homra pleaded guilty to charges of honest services wire fraud and wire fraud. He owns The Leader Store in Fulton. Investigators said he often sold building materials to the county for the expansion of the Detention Center.

Investigators said The Leader Store was used as a middleman company for building supplies. Homra reportedly paid then Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell cash kickbacks. The pair agreed that Parnell inflated the prices that The Leader Store charged the county for purchases. Then, Homra paid Parnell half of the profits from the purchases.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, The Leader Store received checks from Fulton County worth $54,364 and $66,530.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.