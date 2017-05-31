UofL's McKay named finalist for John Olerud Award

McKay Named Finalist for John Olerud Award

Two-time Olerud Award winner is hitting .363 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI to go with 9-3 record, 2.37 ERA and 124 strikeouts on the mound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville junior Brendan McKay was named Wednesday among five finalists for the 2017 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award by the College Baseball Foundation.

McKay, a two-time winner of the prestigious award, is joined as a finalist by junior Adam Haseley from Virginia, sophomore Alex Troop from Michigan State, junior Jake Meyers from Nebraska and sophomore Braden Zarbnisky from West Virginia. The award is named for the former Washington State University standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s and who was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.

A native of Darlington, Pennsylvania, McKay has led the Cardinals to a No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Championship while hitting .363 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, .705 slugging percentage and .481 on-base percentage. On the mound, McKay owns a 9-3 record with a 2.37 ERA and 124 strikeouts while opposing batters are hitting just .181 against him.

Last week, McKay was named as the 2017 ACC Player of the Year, while his other honors this season including being named National Player of the Month in February by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the National Midseason Player of the Year by Perfect Game, the National Midseason Most Valuable Player by D1Baseball and selected as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

McKay and the Cardinals (47-10) open the NCAA Louisville Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m., ET against Radford.

For more information on the Olerud Award or the College Baseball Foundation, visit www.collegebaseballhall.org.

Official release from UofL sports information