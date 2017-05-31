UofL's Hairston is finalist for Brooks Wallace Award

Hairston Selected as Finalist for Brooks Wallace Award

Junior shortstop has just two errors and a .991 fielding percentage while hitting .309 with 50 RBI this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville junior Devin Hairston was named Wednesday among five finalists for the 2017 Brooks Wallace Award by the College Baseball Foundation.

The award honors the nation's top shortstop and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Hairston, named as a finalist for the second consecutive season, is joined by sophomore Jeremy Eierman from Missouri State, junior Orlando Garcia from Texas Tech, junior Zach Rutherford from Old Dominion and junior Logan Warmoth from North Carolina.

Selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hairston has performed as a remarkably high level at shortstop this season posting a sparkling .991 fielding percentage with just two errors in 216 chances. He has registered 75 putouts to go with 136 assists and has had a hand in turning 23 double plays. The Lexington, Kentucky native and two-time All-ACC standout also has a .309 batting average with three home runs, 50 RBI and 15 doubles while starting all 57 games this season.

Hairston and the Cardinals (47-10) open the NCAA Louisville Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m., ET against Radford.

For more information on the Brooks Wallace Award or the College Baseball Foundation, visit www.collegebaseballhall.org.

Official release from UofL sports information