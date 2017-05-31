Graves Co. woman arrested, drugs found in home with 2 kids - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Graves Co. woman arrested, drugs found in home with 2 kids

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Mayra Riddle (Source: Graves County Jail) Mayra Riddle (Source: Graves County Jail)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two children were removed from a home in Mayfield, Kentucky after officers found drugs inside the home.

According to Deputy Dale Mason with the Graves County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was serving civil process papers to a home on Taylor Drive on Wednesday, May 31. When Mayra Riddle, 24, opened the door, the deputy said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana on Riddle and from the home itself.

The deputy secured the home and learned that there were two kids, ages 11 and 11-months, inside.

Investigators turned the children over to another family member as Riddle appeared to be under the influence.

During the execution of a search warrant on the home, deputies and the department's K-9 found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Officers also found marijuana hidden in Riddle's bra.

She faces charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

