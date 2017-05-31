2017 Breeders' Cup race distances announced

2017 BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

RACE DISTANCES ANNOUNCED

LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 31, 2017) – The Breeders’ Cup today announced the official distances of the 13 races comprising the 2017 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will be held, for the first time, at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., on November 3-4.

There are two races which will be run at a different distance this year than in 2016 due to Del Mar track configurations. The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) will be run at five furlongs (6 ½ furlongs in 2016) and the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) will be run at 1 1/8 miles (1 ¼ miles in 2016).

The 34th Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will be held during the Bing Crosby meeting at Del Mar, will feature total purses and awards of over $29 million, including a robust undercard of supporting races over the two days. The meet opens on Wednesday, November 1. The Del Mar barn area will open on Sunday, October 22, and training on the main track will begin the following day, Monday, October 23.

The first stage of running in a Breeders’ Cup World Championships race is the Pre-Entry closing on Monday, October 23 at noon local time at specified pre-entry locations. All owners with potential runners that wish to compete in the Breeders’ Cup must be pre-entered by that time.

The following are the races and distances for the 2017 Breeders’ Cup World Championships:

2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships Race Distances (Official Race Order announced on October 25) FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 RACE AGE, SEX DISTANCE PURSE* Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) 2yo, Fillies 1 mile (T) $1,000,000 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) 3yo & Up 1 mile $1,000,000 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) 2yo , C&G 1 mile (T) $1,000,000 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) 3yo & Up, F&M 1 1/8 miles $2,000,000 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 RACE AGE, SEX DISTANCE PURSE* 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup 2yo, Fillies 1 1/16 miles $2,000,000 Juvenile Fillies (G1) Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) 3yo & Up, F&M 1 1/8 miles (T) $2,000,000 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1) 3yo & Up 5 furlongs (T) $1,000,000 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) 3yo & Up, F&M 7 furlongs $1,000,000 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) 2yo, C&G 1 1/16 miles $2,000,000 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1) 3yo & Up 1 1/2 miles (T) $4,000,000 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) 3yo & Up 6 furlongs $1,500,000 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1) 3yo & Up 1 mile (T) $2,000,000 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) 3yo & Up 1 1/4 miles $6,000,000 *Purse includes Travel Awards

