La Grange man raped girls he lured with drugs, police say

Stephen Kasey is facing serious charges following an 18-month stretch where he allegedly traded drugs for sex with underage girls.

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man is facing serious charges following an 18-month stretch where he allegedly traded drugs for sex with underage girls.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

Stephen Kasey, 47, faces three counts of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree rape and another count of second-degree sodomy.

In all, Kasey faces a total of nine separate charges -- eight of them felonies -- and some of those charges include multiple counts. He faces a grand total of 13 counts.

According to his arrest report, Kasey invited teen girls over to his La Grange home from November 2015 to April 2017, and offered them drugs. Once he built relationships with the girls, he then persuaded them to have sex with him, the report said.

One young victim told investigators that Kasey "seemed to be in love with her, how he would use methamphetamine as a bargaining chip for sex and sexual favors."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Detectives were investigating possible drug trafficking and unlawful transactions with minors when on April 28, Kasey's 18-year-old son and now co-defendant Tristen Kasey told them that his father had provided drugs for sex, and even "provided officers with names of the juveniles and their approximate ages," police said. Tristen Kasey also said his father had photos of the girls, adding that he told his son about some of the encounters, including some where he "took the virginity of some of the girls," the report said.

One alleged victim detailed an incident in January where she "snorted methamphetamine" in the basement with Stephen Kasey, and said she had to leave because her ride was waiting upstairs. When Kasey wouldn't let her leave, she asked to use the upstairs bathroom, hoping to free herself that way. But when she came out of the bathroom, Kasey was waiting for her right at the door. The arrest report indicated that Kasey "grabbed her arm and spun her around, causing her to fall down the stairs." Kasey then came back downstairs, picked her up, threw her on his bed face-down, lit three cigarettes and burned her with them, then raped her, the police report said. The girl told investigators that she screamed and squirmed, but Kasey "told her if she didn't stop, the burning would continue."

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.