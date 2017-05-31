La Grange man raped girls he lured with drugs, police say

Governor Matt Bevin will be in Louisville on Thursday to meet with church leaders about ways to curb the increase in violence.More >>
Micheshia Norment shared a collage of photos that was put together for the seventh birthday of Dequante Hobbs Jr. Sadly, Hobbs will never get to see age eight.
Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.
Three people were found shot about 75 yards from the Big Four Bridge on Memorial Day.
Stephen Kasey, 47, faces three counts of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree rape and another count of second-degree sodomy.
