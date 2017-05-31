Fire damages PRP home

Officials said the residents were able to get out of the home in time. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders battled a Pleasure Ridge Park house fire Wednesday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed that the PRP Fire Department reported to a house fire on Landrum Avenue near Upper Hunters Trace. When crews arrived they found the home and garage on fire.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Officials said the residents were able to get out of the home in time.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.