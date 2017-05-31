Fire damages PRP home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fire damages PRP home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders battled a Pleasure Ridge Park house fire Wednesday afternoon. 

MetroSafe confirmed that the PRP Fire Department reported to a house fire on Landrum Avenue near Upper Hunters Trace. When crews arrived they found the home and garage on fire. 

Officials said the residents were able to get out of the home in time. 

No word on the cause of the fire. 

