2017 Handy Fest lineup announced

The 27th annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been announced.

The four-day music festival will start June 14 in Audubon Mill Park, which is along the Henderson riverfront.

It offers blues and Zydeco bands from across the country, a "street strut" showcasing attendees' best Dixieland Jaz are, kids activities, and other events hosted by local businesses and organizations.

This year's headliner acts include Coco Montoya, Tab Benoit, Wet Willie, and Samantha Fish.

