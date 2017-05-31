Bethe1 initiative hopes to encourage community involvement

The Louisville Mayor's Office is hoping that more people engage with police and the community to make the city safer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging residents to play a role in addressing the city's violence.

Through the #Bethe1 campaign, city leaders hope to create a safer and healthier community.

It offers suggestions on how citizens, faith-based organizations, and businesses can do their part to curb the violence.

To learn more about the initiative, click here.

