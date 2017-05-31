2 vehicle crash blocked southbound lanes on the US 641-SPUR in Marshall Co. KY

The southbound lanes of the US 641-SPUR at Benton in Marshall County, Kentucky are blocked after a crash.

According to police, a two vehicle crash is blocking the southbound lanes near the intersection with Riley Road near the Champion Mobile Home Plant.



Police are attempting to reconstruct the crash at this location.



The road is estimated to be blocked for two hours.

Officials suggest a detour via US 641 through Benton.

