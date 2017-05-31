Senior games at Panther Creek Park

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad received some much-needed kudos Wednesday, a day after he acknowledged that Monday night's deadly shooting at Waterfront Park was gang-related.More >>
Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton fired back Wednesday, just a day after the local FOP returned a no-confidence against him.More >>
Three people were found shot about 75 yards from the Big Four Bridge on Memorial Day.More >>
Stephen Kasey, 47, faces three counts of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree rape and another count of second-degree sodomy.More >>
The Louisville Mayor's Office is hoping that more people engage with police and the community to make the city safer.More >>
