Woman suffered injuries after a crash in McCracken County, KY

A woman was injured after she was involved in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the two vehicle crash with injuries around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Ronnie D. Russell, 39, was in the parking lot of Five Star at 4101 Clarks River Road driving a 1999 Chevrolet Truck.

Russell pulled into the path of a 2005 Dodge Neon that was traveling eastbound on Clarks River Road.

The driver of the Dodge was Eva Villeneuve, 26, of Paducah, Ky.

Officials said Villeneuve could not avoid the collision and struck the side of Russell’s truck.

Villeneuve was transported by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Russell did not report any injuries at the time of the collision.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Reidland/Farley Fire/Rescue, Mercy Regional, and Stinnett’s Towing.

