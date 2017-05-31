Attorney General Andy Beshear educates public about scams

Seniors are the targets of scams more now than ever before, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

He stopped by Owensboro on Wednesday to talk about the problem. He believes education could be the solution.

"I have experienced the same number as many as four times a day," said Dorothy Settle.

IRS scams, vacation scams, and lawn work scams take advantage of seniors every day.

"I don't answer calls anymore that I don't know because I'm afraid to. They called me one day, and asked if I was having a good day, 'I said no I'm not since you called me, I'm not,'" Bernardine Edwards said

So why seniors?

"They've saved. They have more life savings and trying to live their retirement in dignity. Well these con artists steal that dignity," said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

It's a problem Beshear says he working hard to fix. He says in 2015, thieves stole 3 billion dollars from seniors nationwide through scams.

"We work when we can to get money back to seniors who have been scammed. Over the last 16 months, we returned around $880,000 to seniors who have been scammed. Including in one instance, $50,000 to an Elizabethtown senior scammed in the IRS scam," said Beshear.

He says the best way to combat the problem is education and notification. The state launched a text alert system last year, Scam Alerts, to help do just that. So far, 10,000 Kentuckians have signed up.

"If we educate everybody. If we stop falling for these scams, then our phones will stop ringing, and that would be a pretty great thing too," Beshear said.

If you want to sign up for scam alerts, you can text KYOAG SCAM to 468-311.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.