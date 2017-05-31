GRADD hosts senior games picnic

Some Western Kentucky seniors got out and enjoyed the weather.

Seniors across the GRADD region gathered at Panther Creek Park for some corn hole, basketball, BINGO, and of course, some good food.

GRADD usually hosts the Masters Athletic Challenge, but this year, they got back to some good ole fashioned picnic fun.

"It's just good fellowship, and you get to see a lot of everyone from all over," said Ernest Stewart.

This year’s games were sponsored by GRADD, BB&T, and Daviess County Parks and Recreation.

Some seniors said they are already counting down the days until the next picnic.

