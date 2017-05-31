Owensboro crews close street for railroad repairs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro crews close street for railroad repairs

Posted by Shaelie Clark, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

We have received word of a traffic alert in Owensboro.

There's a detour in place around the railroad crossing along East 4th Street between Dixie Court and Alsop Lane near Glenmore Distilleries.

Repairs are expected to wrap up Friday morning.

Until then, drivers need to take another route or use the detour.

