Dorena-Hickman Ferry will reopen on schedule with lower fare rates

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on the regular summer schedule after being closed since May 1 due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River.

The Ferry will resume service on Thursday, June 1.

Tolls for passenger vehicles dropped to $14 per trip with discounts for the return trip.

Trucks and other larger vehicles also received a fare drop. The lower ferry toll is attributed to lower fuel prices this spring.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Ferry.

