Woman sentenced to 40 years for running over officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman convicted of running over a Shepherdsville police officer was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday.

Taira Litsey attributed her actions to a psychotic episode brought on by mental illness and illegal drug use.

On July 3, 2016, a Shepherdsville Police Officer's body camera recorded Litsey running over Officer Rocco Besednjak as he was attempting to arrest her on an outstanding warrant. Litsey was approached by Besednjak while standing next to a gas pump in a convenience store parking lot. Besednjak was dragged nearly 20 feet, and his leg was run over according to an officer who witnessed the incident.

Police officers arrested Litsey 2 days later after tracing her cell phone an apartment complex on Bellvue Avenue, in Louisville.

Litsey faced a maximum penalty of life in prison. Family members including her mother and teenage daughter, testified at sentencing on Litsey's behalf, offering details on her life-long problem with mental illnesses including bipolar disorder.

Litsey was sentenced to 40 years and will be eligible for parole in 20. Prosecutor Mike Mann described the sentence as "appropriate."

Officer Besednjak told the court he continues to endure debilitating pain from injuries he received in the encounter. Besednjak said he suffers from multiple ruptured and bulging disks in his back and neck, causing severe pain and weakness in his arms and legs.

Litsey's sentencing also marks the last day Besednjak will serve as a police officer. He is retiring on a medical disability after his doctor determined he could not continue with his duties. Besednjak said he will now receive a fraction of his previous pay and is unable to work elsewhere. But, he remains hopeful.

"When I was told by my doctor that I couldn't be a police officer anymore and he recommended I put in for disability, it really hurt," Besednjak said. "But there's always new things coming out in medicine so I try to stay optimistic that there will be a way for me to either not have any more pain or to lessen the pain."

Litsey wore restraints on her hands and feet while in the courtroom. She appeared emotional as she apologized to Besednjak for her recklessness and for the suffering she caused him and his family.

After the sentencing, Besednjak said he is not angry. "There's a consequence or reaction in everything you do," he said. "I feel sorry for her family. She has a 15-year-old daughter just like I do. Her family is the one who's going to suffer the most."

Besednjak, 38, said his medical retirement is paying him just a fraction of his former paycheck and he is unable to work elsewhere. His church is planning a fundraiser for him in late June.

