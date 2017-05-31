Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JUPITER, FL (CNN) - More information has been released regarding the arrest of Tiger Woods.

The legendary golfer was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday. 

According to documents released on Tuesday, Florida police say Woods' car had "fresh damage" on the driver's side, and two tires on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz were also flat. Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test.

He issued a statement saying he had an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” and that he took full responsibility for what happened.

Woods is scheduled for court on July 5. There also is new video of Woods talking to officers the night of his arrest. 

