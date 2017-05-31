Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Another public embarrassment for Tiger Woods shifts to the legal side for his Florida arrest on a DUI charge, with one criminal expert suggesting Woods made a mistake by admitting that prescription medicine was to blame.

Tiger Woods is scheduled for court on July 5.(Source: Jupiter Police Department/Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office/CNN)

JUPITER, FL (CNN) - More information has been released regarding the arrest of Tiger Woods.

The legendary golfer was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday.

According to documents released on Tuesday, Florida police say Woods' car had "fresh damage" on the driver's side, and two tires on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz were also flat. Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test.

He issued a statement saying he had an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” and that he took full responsibility for what happened.

Woods is scheduled for court on July 5. There also is new video of Woods talking to officers the night of his arrest.

