Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Uber lost more than $700 million in the first three months of 2017 and is seeking a person to head its finance department.More >>
Uber lost more than $700 million in the first three months of 2017 and is seeking a person to head its finance department.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
Christie's estimates just one or two of these bags are made each year, and there's a six-year waiting list to buy a new one.More >>
Christie's estimates just one or two of these bags are made each year, and there's a six-year waiting list to buy a new one.More >>
A suspect led police through neighborhoods and city streets at speeds topping 80 miles per hour before hitting a pole and crashing.More >>
A suspect led police through neighborhoods and city streets at speeds topping 80 miles per hour before hitting a pole and crashing.More >>
A noose was found Wednesday inside the National Museum of African History and Culture, four days after another noose was found hanging from a tree outside another museum in Washington, D.C.More >>
A noose was found Wednesday inside the National Museum of African History and Culture, four days after another noose was found hanging from a tree outside another museum in Washington, D.C.More >>