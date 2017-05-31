Gov. Bevin signs House Bill 100 at Heaven Hill

The public is asked to not make any contact with Sangster and to provide any information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg.More >>
The public is asked to not make any contact with Sangster and to provide any information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg.More >>
Police officers arrested Litsey 2 days later after tracing her cell phone an apartment complex on Bellvue Avenue, in Louisville.More >>
Police officers arrested Litsey 2 days later after tracing her cell phone an apartment complex on Bellvue Avenue, in Louisville.More >>
WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with members of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to hold a benefit for the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr.More >>
WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with members of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to hold a benefit for the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr.More >>
Maddie Yates was a warm smile to friends, a belly laugh to family, and a hard-working sophomore at Male High School before she committed suicide in 2014.More >>
Maddie Yates was a warm smile to friends, a belly laugh to family, and a hard-working sophomore at Male High School before she committed suicide in 2014.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad received some much-needed kudos Wednesday, a day after he acknowledged that Monday night's deadly shooting at Waterfront Park was gang-related.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad received some much-needed kudos Wednesday, a day after he acknowledged that Monday night's deadly shooting at Waterfront Park was gang-related.More >>