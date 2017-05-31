Gov. Bevin signs House Bill 100 at Heaven Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Brands received the Governor's Safety and Health Award on Wednesday.

The company qualified for the award after completing $1.3 million production hours without a lost-time incident, according to a news release.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Chief applauded for acknowledging gangs; calls come for gang squad to return

+ 'No Snitch' philosophy deeper than fear of retribution

+ LMDC Director Mark Bolton responds to no-confidence vote

After the ceremony, Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 100. The bill strengthens production standards for Kentucky whiskey. It also allows distillers to sell by-the-drink at fairs and festivals, and permits the sale of vintage spirits at retail locations.

"In the last two years alone, bourbon has added 2,000 jobs to the Kentucky economy," Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distiller's Association said. "And an additional $1 billion in economic output."

House Bill 100 also makes sure any whiskey that carries the Kentucky name is distilled and aged in the state.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.