Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

GHENT, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a robbery in the Ghent community in Carroll County.

Around 10:44 a.m., KSP Dispatchers received a call from Carroll County Dispatch of a robbery at the Cowboy’s gas station in Ghent.

KSP confirmed that a preliminary investigation revealed that Billy Sangster, 47 of Warsaw KY, allegedly entered the gas station, pulled out a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Sangster then fled the scene in a silver Ford Escort.

KSP Troupers chased Sangster into Indiana on KY Highway 1039. Indiana authorities then pursued Sangster by vehicle and on foot, KSP officials said.

Sangster is believed to still be at large and possibly in Indiana. Sangster is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with blue eyes, bald with a goatee, and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen in blue jeans and no shirt. Sangster is wanted for robbery 1st degree and is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is asked to not make any contact with Sangster and to provide any information on his whereabouts to Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg. Tips from the public may be left at (502) 532 6363 or 1-800-222-5555.

