Calvert City man dead in 2 vehicle crash in Benton, KY

A two vehicle crash took the life of one person in Benton, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the crash that happened around 4 p.m.

KSP received a call from Marshall County Dispatch, requesting troopers respond to a two vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Highway 641 and Church Grove Road.

An investigation showed that Tommy A. Redell, 29, of Calvert City, Ky, was attempting to cross Highway 641 from Church Grove Road in a 2000 Chevy Malibu.

At the same time, Harold M. Thomas, 37, of Hardin, Kentucky was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango southbound approaching the Church Grove Road intersection.

Redell failed to yield to Thomas who had the right of way and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Marshall County Ambulance transported Harold M. Thomas to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Tommy A. Redell deceased.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. Both drivers are believed to have been wearing their seat belts.

KSP was assisted on scene by Benton Police Department, Marshall County Ambulance, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Benton Fire Department.

