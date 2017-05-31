Road in Parkhill neighborhood dedicated to local civil rights activist

George Burney Sr. has been a civil rights activist since the 1950s.(Souce: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members dedicated a stretch of roadway in the Parkhill neighborhood to civil rights leader George L. Burney Sr. on Wednesday.

West Hill Street, from 22nd Street to Wilson Avenue, will be named "George L. Burney Sr. Way" in his honor.

Burney Sr. has been a civil rights activist since the 1950s; he will turn 90 this year.

Community members said Burney Sr. has helped many people in the area, with no regard to race, color, or religion.

