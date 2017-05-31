Large Waterfront Wednesday turnout despite deadly shooting

The Waterfront Wednesday concert brought thousands back to the river after a deadly shooting on Memorial Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The lawn under the Big Four Bridge looked a lot different Wednesday than it did 48 hours earlier.

The Waterfront Wednesday concert brought thousands back to the river after a deadly shooting on Memorial Day.

Margaret Bohn said her friend didn't want to come after two shootings Monday night that left one person dead and three others injured.

"It kind of crossed my mind," Bohn said. "Because of the guy that was killed out there, she was afraid and didn't want to chance it."

Dave Gasbarro said he comes all the time and thought about the shooting when he brought his family Wednesday.

"A little itch on the back of my head certainly," Gasbarro said. "You can't let things like that stop your life."

Organizers said the shooting is unfortunate but they have dealt with fears of violence before, like after a series of fights in 2014.

"It's been talked about a lot," Kyle Meredith of WFPK said. "We've only had a few calls of people actually concerned about it. When we told them what's up, they seemed like they were fine to come out here."

Police noticeably bulked up security in response.

"I feel safer," Bohn said.

Jennifer Beasley called the shooting sobering but not a deterrent.

"I've always felt safe here," she said. "I don't think tonight will be any different."

Maybe the massive crowd was because of resilience, or maybe Wednesday's turnout had more to do with the lineup and the sun.

"I'm not going to let a few gunshots keep me from living,” Bohn said.

Police still haven't made any arrests in the shooting. Tuesday, they begged for anyone with information to come forward.

