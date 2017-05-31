Cards not worried about future, focusing on present

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL started the season 46-6, but the Cards ended the year 1-4. Why the free fall entering the NCAA tournament?

Star Brendan McKay indicated after the ACC tournament loss to Florida State that worrying about the future could be affecting the present. The Major League Draft is June 12. McKay is projected to be the first or second overall pick.

"You've got two weeks until that big day and I think everybody just needs to cut the, cut whatever ties you have to that day and focus on what we got right now," McKay said.

The Cards are the #7 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host a regional this weekend. They open with Radford on Friday at 6 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

"if you're going to play at the University of Louisville, guess what, you're going to deal with the draft and you're going to deal with playing in the NCAA's and if that's too much for you, then you can go somewhere else, but that's why they come, that's what they want." Cards head coach Dan McDonnell said, adding, "I tell these guys, be greedy, want it all, have it all."

