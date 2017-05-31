Aide: Stabbed councilman bears no ill will toward attacker

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia city councilman stabbed during an attempted robbery near his home is expected to fully recover from his wounds, and bears no ill will toward his attacker, a council aide said Thursday.
The attack occurred as Republican Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night, police said.
A man approached him and started saying something that Oh could not understand, so the councilman started talking to him, police Lt. John Walker said.
The man then pulled out a knife and told Oh to give him his keys before stabbing the councilman once in the left side of his body and then fleeing, police said.
Oh underwent surgery overnight, said Matt Pershe, a legislative aide.
"He will remain at the hospital to monitor his recovery, but is expected to fully heal and return home soon," Pershe said.
Pershe said the man was a complete stranger to the councilman.
The attack occurred on the same block where Oh, who is married and has four children, has lived since the 1960s. First elected to council in 2011, he's the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.
"He doesn't have any ill will toward the person who attacked him," Pershe said. "That's just the way he is."
Oh's late father founded Philadelphia's first Korean-American church in 1953.
According to Oh's council website, one of his cousins was murdered in 1958 by a group of teens while a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania. Oh's parents requested leniency for the boys and started a fund to help them upon their release.
Police said they would be searching for surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We are all praying for Councilman Oh's quick recovery and thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time," Kennedy said in a statement. "Whenever violence happens on our streets it is a terrible tragedy. When it happens near our homes, where we are supposed to feel safe, it is all the more devastating."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>