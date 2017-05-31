Police: Philadelphia city councilman wounded in stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia city councilman has been wounded in a stabbing near his home.
Police say Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery.
Oh was taken to a hospital, where he's in critical, but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He's the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia, and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.
City Council President Darrell Clarke released a statement after the stabbing asking all Philadelphians to "keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
