St. X and Trinity advance to the 7th Region final

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Archrivals St. X and Trinity will meet again.
The Tigers advanced to Thursdays 7th Region final with a 7-0 win over Eastern. Starting pitcher Ryan Hamilton went the distance and only gave up three hits.
The Rocks jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Manual, thanks in large part to a three-run homer off the bat of A.J. Arnold, but the Crimsons came back. They eventually took a 6-5 lead. Trinity bounced back and held on for an 8-6 win.
PRP and DeSales meet in the 6th Region final at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium on Thursday. The Tigers and Rocks will follow.
