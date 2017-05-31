St. X and Trinity advance to the 7th Region final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

St. X and Trinity advance to the 7th Region final

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Archrivals St. X and Trinity will meet again. 

The Tigers advanced to Thursdays 7th Region final with a 7-0 win over Eastern. Starting pitcher Ryan Hamilton went the distance and only gave up three hits. 

The Rocks jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Manual, thanks in large part to a three-run homer off the bat of A.J. Arnold, but the Crimsons came back. They eventually took a 6-5 lead. Trinity bounced back and held on for an 8-6 win. 

PRP and DeSales meet in the 6th Region final at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium on Thursday. The Tigers and Rocks will follow. 

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
 

Powered by Frankly