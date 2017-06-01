Latest Indiana sports

NOTRE DAME-PETERSEN

Irish goalie Cal Petersen to leave school, sign NHL contract

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame goalie Cal Petersen will forgo his final year of college eligibility with the intention of signing a National Hockey League contract, the school announced Wednesday.

Petersen was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL draft (129th overall). The Sabres now have 30 days to sign Petersen before he's eligible to become a rookie free agent and sign with another team.

One of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie, Petersen led the Irish to the school's third Frozen Four appearance, finishing the season with a 23-12-5, 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts. He closed his Notre Dame career with 90 consecutive starts, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA history, and had a career save percentage of .924, goals-against average of 2.30, 55 wins, and 11 shutouts in 110 games.

INDY 500-WINNER'S SPONSOR

Company hopes sponsorship of Indy 500 winner will pay off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana lender hopes its sponsorship of this year's winner of the Indianapolis 500 will pay off.

The Journal Gazette reports Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Home Mortgage's logo was on Takuma Sato's car during Sunday's three-hour race. The logo was also visible on his fire suit.

Company founder and CEO Mark Music says he hopes the sponsorship will generate exposure for the company as it plans to expand its operations in Fort Wayne. Music declined to comment on the sponsorship's price, but he says it's the most expensive sports sponsorship he's made.

He says the company spends more than $2 million annually on sports-related marketing and another $1.2 million on other advertising campaigns.

Floyd & Partners President Bob Floyd says sponsoring an Indy car is "a very expensive long shot."

COLTS-PARRY ARRESTED-SENTENCING

Colts lineman David Parry sentenced to probation in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say the 25-year-old Parry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last month to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.

Parry was arrested and accused of assaulting the driver of a motorized cart and then stealing and crashing the vehicle, which was being used as a taxi.

According to Scottsdale police, the driver had picked up Parry and two other people and the assault and theft occurred after the driver dropped off the other two people and got out of the cart to be paid.

Police say Parry showed signs of impairment when arrested.

CUBS-PADRES

Padres win 2-1 to send Cubs to 6th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Franchy Cordero tripled in the eighth and scored on Yangervis Solarte's fielder's choice and the San Diego Padres beat Chicago 2-1 Wednesday, the Cubs' season-high sixth straight loss.

Luis Perdomo and two relievers combined to hold the struggling Cubs to three hits. The rebuilding Padres won their season-high fourth straight game and swept the Cubs for the first time since Aug. 6-8, 2012.

The defending World Series champion Cubs, who were swept at the Dodgers during the weekend, finished their first winless trip of at least six games since Aug. 3-8, 2012, when they also lost three at Los Angeles and three at San Diego.

Overall the Cubs have lost seven in a row on the road.

Cordero, who made his big league debut on Saturday, tripled to right-center off Koji Uehara (1-3) leading off the eighth. Solarte hit a grounder to second baseman Ian Happ, whose throw home wasn't in time to get Cordero.

Brad Hand (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

RED SOX-WHITE SOX

Sandoval gets 3 hits as Pomeranz, Red Sox top White Sox 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Pablo Sandoval hit a tiebreaking single in Boston's four-run sixth inning and Drew Pomeranz struck out eight in his second straight win, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Sandoval went 3 for 4 in his first game since he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined by a sprained right knee. It was an encouraging sign for the Red Sox, who are in need of some help at the plate with Dustin Pedroia sidelined by a sprained left wrist.

Chicago wasted a great start by Mike Pelfrey in its second consecutive loss after winning four of five. The big right-hander struck out five while pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, leaving him with a 1.13 ERA over his last three games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.