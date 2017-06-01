Explosion at corn milling plant rocks Wisconsin town

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) - An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.
Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells local news outlets the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.
Richards says firefighters and ambulance services from other communities have responded and he says there have been multiple medical flights.
Cambria Village President Glen Williams told Madison station WKOW that the fire was contained by early Thursday. He says there were no evacuations in the area and there's no threat from chemicals or fumes that he's aware of.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato continues whirlwind tour after breakthrough victory; visits New York City for photo shoots in Times Square and atop the Empire State BuildingMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
Trump hails heroes at Arlington, expresses nation's 'boundless' gratitude for sacrificeMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategistsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.More >>