The Latest: Khachanov beats Berdych at French Open

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Britain's Andy Murray plays a shot against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

3:20 p.m.

Karen Khachanov advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by defeating 13th-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open.

The 21-year-old Russian posted his first win over a top-10 player when he beat David Goffin in Barcelona.

Khachanov, who had 12 aces against Berdych, will take on another big server, No. 21 John Isner, for a spot in the fourth round.

___

3 p.m.

Juan Martin del Potro moved into the third round of the French Open when his opponent, Nicolas Almagro, stopped early in the third set because of an injured left knee, dropping to the court and bawling.

The 29th-seeded del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, was having his own physical problems, slowed by a bothersome upper right leg. He won the first set 6-3, then Almagro took the second by the same score, and it was 1-all in the third when the match ended.

Almagro's left knee was taped by a trainer. Then he stopped playing and rested both hands on his knees and shook his head. Then he held his hands on his head and began crying, before falling onto his back. Del Potro climbed over the net and walked over to check on Almagro, rubbing his belly.

___

2:25 p.m.

Agnieszka Radwanska has won back-to-back matches for the first time since reaching the final in Sydney in January.

Radwanska, seeded ninth at the French Open, beat qualifier Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Because of a right foot injury, Radwanska has missed the Madrid and Rome tournaments earlier in the clay-court season.

"I have been struggling with my health for a couple of weeks," Radwanska said. "I only had a week practice, so I am just very happy to be in the third round."

___

1:40 p.m.

Serena Williams sought to clarify what older sister Venus said about the gender of her unborn baby, without explicitly denying that she is having a girl.

Venus appeared to accidentally announce that Serena was going to have a daughter when she referred to the future baby as "she" during an interview at the French Open on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Serena, who is about six months pregnant, posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have," Serena wrote, then went on to "clarify what Venus said."

"I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.'"

Serena was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan.

___

1:25 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina dropped a set but not her composure, reaching the third round at the French Open by beating Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a match featuring 12 breaks of serve, Svitolina hit 13 winners and limited her mistakes to eight unforced errors in the final set.

Next up for Svitolina, who has won four tournaments this year, including the title in Rome last month, will be Magda Linette.

___

1:10 p.m.

Marin Cilic advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The big-serving Croatian, who had 11 aces, broke Kravchuck's serve at love to end the Russian's Roland Garros debut.

The seventh-seeded Cilic will next face either David Ferrer or Feliciano Lopez.

___

12:50 p.m.

In match between two emerging talents, Daria Kasatkina came through.

The 20-year-old Russian, seeded 26th, beat 17-year-old qualifier Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

In 2014 junior tournament, Kasatkina beat Vondrousova in the semifinals and then won the title.

Vondrousova moved from 233rd in the WTA rankings to 96 in two months after winning her first title this year.

___

12:30 p.m.

Magda Linette will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after beating 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh 6-0, 7-5 at the French Open.

The 94th-ranked Pole converted all six of her break points and will next face either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Tsvetana Pironkova.

___

11:10 a.m.

At the French Open, top-ranked Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan, his opponent in the second round on Thursday.

Klizan was involved in a controversy in his previous match after Laurent Lokoli accused him of faking injuries during their match, and refused to shake his hand.

Among other men in action at Roland Garros are No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 18 Nick Kyrgios.

All chasing a first Grand Slam title, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina headline women's play. Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, Halep takes on Tatjana Maria, and Svitolina meets Tsvetana Pironkova.

___

