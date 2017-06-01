The Latest: No. 12 Keys loses to 290th-ranked qualifier

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Britain's Andy Murray plays a shot against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

9:20 p.m.

Bothered by her surgically repaired left wrist, 12th-seeded Madison Keys of the United States was upset in the French Open's second round 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 by 290th-ranked qualifier Petra Martic of Croatia.

Martic was the lowest-ranked woman in the second round at Roland Garros.

Keys made 51 unforced errors, 31 more than Martic.

The American's wrist was checked by a trainer after the second set.

Keys missed the start of this season after having an operation on the wrist.

___

8:30 p.m.

Fernando Verdasco has become only the third player to take part in at least 40 five-setters at Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era, which began in 1968.

The 33-year-old Verdasco beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the third round of the French Open.

Only Andre Agassi (41) and Lleyton Hewitt (45) have played more.

___

8:05 p.m.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is through to the third round of the French Open for the first time after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Pliskova, who is the highest-ranked player at Roland Garros after world No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost on Sunday, triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 over the 86th-ranked Alexandrova.

The Czech player will face No. 73 Carina Witthoeft in the next round.

___

7:20 p.m.

Simona Halep advanced to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Tatjana Maria.

The third-seeded Halep, who was runner-up in 2014, showed no sign of an ankle injury which had threatened to keep her out of the tournament.

The Romanian will next face No. 26 seed Daria Kasatkina.

___

6:05 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios is out of the French Open after losing his second-round match to Kevin Anderson 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

The 18th-seeded Kyrgios won the first set but double faulted twice to hand the South African the second. He immediately flung his racket to the ground so hard that it buckled.

Kyrgios then smashed the broken racket six times against a water container as he sat down at the end of a game, before flinging it away.

The Australian was given a point penalty and he never recovered, losing the next two sets in little over an hour.

Anderson, who is ranked 56th, will face Kyle Edmund in the third round.

___

5:40 p.m.

Top-seeded Andy Murray is through to the third round of the French Open after beating Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Murray had never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan at Roland Garros but he took a while to get into his stride.

Murray, who was runner-up at Roland Garros last year, has been struggling in 2017 and looked uncomfortable at times during the opening set.

The world No. 1's serve was broken at the beginning of the final set, but he broke back in the ninth game and then sealed the match on the second of his four match points, with a forehand volley.

Next up for Murray is Juan Martin del Potro.

"It will be very tough," Murray said. "Juan Martin plays better than what his ranking his, but he's come back from some injuries and has had a lot of tough draws this year.

"He's playing well this year. It'll be a tough match, I'm sure we'll get a great crowd and it'll be a great atmosphere."

___

5:05 p.m.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios broke his racket after losing the second set of his second-round match against Kevin Anderson at the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Kyrgios flung his racket to the ground so hard that it buckled, after a double fault saw Anderson level the match.

Kyrgios then threw the broken racket into a water container as he sat down at the end of a game and was given a point penalty.

___

4:25 p.m.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka posted yet another solid performance to reach the third round at the French Open.

Playing aggressively and close to the lines throughout, the 2015 Roland Garros champion hit 45 winners to beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

"The most important thing for me is the way I play," Wawrinka said. "It was a difficult challenge because he is varying and mixing his shots well."

Dolgopolov made only 18 unforced errors but Wawrinka played a flawless baseline punctuated by some superb shots.

"It was a very, very good match," said Wawrinka, who has not dropped a set in Paris so far.

___

3:20 p.m.

Karen Khachanov advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by defeating 13th-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open.

The 21-year-old Russian posted his first win over a top-10 player when he beat David Goffin in Barcelona.

Khachanov, who had 12 aces against Berdych, will take on another big server, No. 21 John Isner, for a spot in the fourth round.

___

3 p.m.

Juan Martin del Potro moved into the third round of the French Open when his opponent, Nicolas Almagro, stopped early in the third set because of an injured left knee, dropping to the court and bawling.

The 29th-seeded del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, was having his own physical problems, slowed by a bothersome upper right leg. He won the first set 6-3, then Almagro took the second by the same score, and it was 1-all in the third when the match ended.

Almagro's left knee was taped by a trainer. Then he stopped playing and rested both hands on his knees and shook his head. Then he held his hands on his head and began crying, before falling onto his back. Del Potro climbed over the net and walked over to check on Almagro, rubbing his belly.

___

2:25 p.m.

Agnieszka Radwanska has won back-to-back matches for the first time since reaching the final in Sydney in January.

Radwanska, seeded ninth at the French Open, beat qualifier Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Because of a right foot injury, Radwanska has missed the Madrid and Rome tournaments earlier in the clay-court season.

"I have been struggling with my health for a couple of weeks," Radwanska said. "I only had a week practice, so I am just very happy to be in the third round."

___

1:40 p.m.

Serena Williams sought to clarify what older sister Venus said about the gender of her unborn baby, without explicitly denying that she is having a girl.

Venus appeared to accidentally announce that Serena was going to have a daughter when she referred to the future baby as "she" during an interview at the French Open on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Serena, who is about six months pregnant, posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have," Serena wrote, then went on to "clarify what Venus said."

"I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.'"

Serena was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan.

___

1:25 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina dropped a set but not her composure, reaching the third round at the French Open by beating Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a match featuring 12 breaks of serve, Svitolina hit 13 winners and limited her mistakes to eight unforced errors in the final set.

Next up for Svitolina, who has won four tournaments this year, including the title in Rome last month, will be Magda Linette.

___

1:10 p.m.

Marin Cilic advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The big-serving Croatian, who had 11 aces, broke Kravchuck's serve at love to end the Russian's Roland Garros debut.

The seventh-seeded Cilic will next face either David Ferrer or Feliciano Lopez.

___

12:50 p.m.

In match between two emerging talents, Daria Kasatkina came through.

The 20-year-old Russian, seeded 26th, beat 17-year-old qualifier Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

In 2014 junior tournament, Kasatkina beat Vondrousova in the semifinals and then won the title.

Vondrousova moved from 233rd in the WTA rankings to 96 in two months after winning her first title this year.

___

12:30 p.m.

Magda Linette will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after beating 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh 6-0, 7-5 at the French Open.

The 94th-ranked Pole converted all six of her break points and will next face either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Tsvetana Pironkova.

___

11:10 a.m.

At the French Open, top-ranked Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan, his opponent in the second round on Thursday.

Klizan was involved in a controversy in his previous match after Laurent Lokoli accused him of faking injuries during their match, and refused to shake his hand.

Among other men in action at Roland Garros are No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 18 Nick Kyrgios.

All chasing a first Grand Slam title, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina headline women's play. Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, Halep takes on Tatjana Maria, and Svitolina meets Tsvetana Pironkova.

___

