Henderson woman accused of stabbing boyfriend when he tried to walk home

A Henderson woman is accused of stabbing a man.

It happened Wednesday night around 11:20 in the 600 block of Letcher St.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a cut to his arm.

The man told the officers that his girlfriend, 37-year-old Amber Puckett, stabbed him with a knife when he left her house and tried to walk home.

Puckett was arrested on an assault charge and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.