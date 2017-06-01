North Dakota State wins Summit League Commissioner's Cup

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota State University has won this year's Summit League Commissioner's Cup.

The award goes to the school with the best overall performance in men's and women's athletics. South Dakota State University had won it the past four years.

This year, the University of South Dakota took second, followed by SDSU, IUPUI and Denver.

SDSU won the men's award, and USD the women's award. NDSU was second in both categories.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.