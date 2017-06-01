Browns trade LB Demario Davis to Jets for DB Calvin Pryor

CLEVELAND (AP) - Linebacker Demario Davis is on his way back to the New York Jets after the Cleveland Browns traded him for safety Calvin Pryor.
Davis spent four seasons with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent before the 2016 season. He made 15 starts and the 28-year-old finished second on the team with 99 tackles and two sacks last season.
Davis was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2012. He made 51 starts with the Jets before leaving.
Pryor is a former first-round pick from Louisville. He made 38 starts for the Jets over three seasons, recording 184 tackles and two interceptions. He made 15 starts last season and finished with 60 tackles.
Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown describes Pryor as a player with upside."
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.More >>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
AP Explains: Kushner and the back story of back channelsMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>
Attorneys for Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile's shooting death want statements about man's permit to carry a gun omitted at trialMore >>