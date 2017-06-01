JCPS names interim principal for Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has named an interim principal to fill the temporary vacancy left at Doss High School when its principal accepted the district's acting superintendent role.

Todd Stockwell began his new duties at Doss on Thursday as principal Dr. Marty Pollio transitioned to his new role as special assistant to the superintendent. Pollio takes over as acting superintendent on July 2.

"Todd and his knowledge of Doss and the systems in place to help all students succeed is exactly what we need to continue the positive trajectory of student achievement," outgoing superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens said.

Stockwell has served as the Tech & Design Academy principal at Doss for two years and previously worked as an assistant principal at Jeffersontown High School for six years, the district said. He also has served as a counselor at Fern Creek High School and a teacher at Westport Middle School. Stockwell is a product of JCPS, having graduated from Ballard High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University and his graduate degrees from the University of Louisville.

"Doss High School is an extraordinary place," Stockwell said. "Over the past two years, our team has made tremendous strides in building a strong community of learners where high levels of student achievement is the top priority - and the expectation. I am privileged to act as the interim principal at Doss and look forward to continuing our work with students, staff and community to drive student success."

Pollio said Stockwell's experience is an asset.

"I have been fortunate to have Todd on my leadership team for the past eight years at both Doss and Jeffersontown High School, and I am confident that he will continue to build on all the great things that are taking place at Doss," Pollio said. "His ability to connect with both teachers and students make him a great asset to the Doss community."

