JCPS names interim principal for Doss High School

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Todd Stockwell began his new duties at Doss on Thursday as principal Dr. Marty Pollio transitioned to his new role as special assistant to the superintendent. Pollio takes over as acting superintendent of JCPS on July 2.More >>
Maddie Yates was a warm smile to friends, a belly laugh to family, and a hard-working sophomore at Male High School before she committed suicide in 2014.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
