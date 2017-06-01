Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform pop-up show at Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Comedian Dave Chappelle will take the stage at a pop-up show on Thursday, June 8 at the Louisville Palace.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at LouisvillePalace.com and the Louisville Palace Box office. They range in price from $69.50 to $89.50.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

Chappelle was last in Louisville in 2014 when he sold out four consecutive shows.

